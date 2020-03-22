Prime Minister Scott Morrison Addresses Australians With Latest COVID-19 Updates

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed Australians in a press conference with the latest COVID-19 updates.

From midday on Monday 23rd March, the following non-essential services will close: Registered & licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues, casinos, cinemas, restaurants & cafes (can continue with takeaway & delivery), indoor sporting venues, places of worship.

Bottle shops & accommodation within hotels can remain open.

For funerals, enclosed places must follow the 4 metre square rule.

Schools will remain open until the end of the term, with the exception of Victoria which will close schools from Tuesday.

Supermarkets and shops will continue to operate as normal. According to the Prime Minister, hairdressers and beauticians will still be open.

For the latest updates on closures and changes, see the official government website HERE.

Watch the full press conference here:

Earlier the NSW and VIC governments announced their own measures:

