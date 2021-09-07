Prime Minister Defends Trip To Sydney Over Father’s Day Weekend

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is copping criticism after making a trip back to Sydney over Father’s Day weekend.

Mr. Morrison left Canberra on Friday on a RAAF VIP jet to his home in Sydney before returning to the Nation’s Capital on Monday under strict conditions.

While NSW is a red zone, the Prime Minister received approval from ACT Health to return without quarantine, under the proviso he was subject to regular Covid testing.

The Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has told Nine he was surprised by the Prime Minister’s lack of judgement.

“I think that your people are doing it tough, you’ve got to do it tough too. You can’t have one rule for Mr. Morrison and another rule for everyone else, I just think it’s appalling judgement.”

Mr. Shorten isn’t the only person who believes he missed the mark, Australian’s expressed their frustrations on Twitter.

However, Mr. Morrison has defended his decision to go back to Sydney, stating that no rules were broken in the trip.

“I live in Sydney, I often have to be here (Canberra) for work. There was no requirement to get an exemption to go to Sydney like all members of Parliament, Parliament session ended on Thursday I had no further meetings here with National cabinet, and I returned home.”

All Parliamentarians are allowed entry into the ACT for work, under the condition they are regularly tested.

