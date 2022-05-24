- National NewsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese Determined To Step Up National Pandemic Strategy Amid Human Impact
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Determined To Step Up National Pandemic Strategy Amid Human Impact
Covid Tracker: May 24
Emma Int
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sought a briefing on Covid from the Health Department to ‘step up the national strategy’ upon his return from Japan.
The move follows revelations that Australia has the highest per capita rate of Covid infections in the world.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Australia Today - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits
“We need to continue to be vigilant and recognise that this pandemic is still having a real human impact,” Mr Albanese said.
Put down as a shift in the mood of Australians, experts say those ending up in hospital tend top be largely either unvaccinated, or haven’t had their booster, or have co-morbidities.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 12,114
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 312 / 12
Northern Territory
- New cases: 236
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 17 / 1
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 820
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 90 / 3
Queensland
- New cases: 5,118
- Covid-related deaths: 18
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 451 / 17
New South Wales
- New cases: 8,751
- Covid-related deaths: 14
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,234 / 38
Victoria
- New cases: 11,656
- Covid-related deaths: 16
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 545 / 36
South Australia
- New cases: 3,482
- Covid-related deaths: 14
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 232 / 9
Tasmania
- New cases: 913
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 1
New Zealand
- New cases: 8,435
- Covid-related deaths: 15
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 327 / 10
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.
24 May 2022
Article by:
Hit News Team