Pride Jersey Saga Hits Australia's Basketball League

Another pride jersey saga has hit Australian sport, as NBL side Cairns Taipans become enthralled in the drama.

Taipans players are reportedly hesitant to wear a rainbow logo during the Pride Round match on Wednesday, due to religious beliefs.

It comes months after a similar issue emerged in the NRL, which derailed Manly's season.

As part of the inaugural round, the logo of jersey makers Champion will feature rainbow colours.

It's been reported several Taipans players - who are yet to be formally identified - are opposed to the concept on religious grounds.

Certain players will wear a singlet without the rainbow logo, when the team travels to Victoria to play the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Wednesday.

In November, Melbourne United forward Isaac Humphries became the first NBL player to reveal he is gay.

The league launched the Pride Round on Monday, confirming they won't enforce any player to wear the singlet.

"We acknowledge, at times, there will be challenges with various stances we take as an organisation and they may conflict with some people’s beliefs," NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

"Regardless, we will continue to work together to support each other, and we will always respect that people may have different views, opinions and values to ours."

"Basketball is for everyone and we will do all we can to ensure the NBL is a community where everyone is welcomed and supported, and individuals are encouraged to be themselves without fear of discrimination or judgement."

