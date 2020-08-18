Pretend You're In Europe At This Epic Mamma Mia-Themed Brunch

Get ready ABBA fans, you can soon dance, jive and have the time of your life right here in Adelaide!

On 26th September, Adelaidian's can belt their best Mamma Mia tunes at this one night only sing-along brunch experience with an amazing cast.

ABBA lovers will be able to dine in an immersive Greek Island themed environment whilst singing along with the waiters to some plate-smashing classics! of course, there will be all your favourite numbers like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘SOS’, and ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’

Fancy dress is highly encouraged so, dig out your best whites, grab those floaty dresses and polish off those boat shoes cause the best costumes will score prizes!

Tickets for this ABBA-thon aren’t expected to be around for long so make sure you don’t miss out! Tickets just $55 for the 90-minute immersive experience. For more info and tickets head here!

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.