Pressure At The Bowser Looms With Petrol Prices To Rise By 22 Cents A Litre

Hopes of a last-minute reprieve for motorists appear dashed, with just over a week to go before petrol prices shoot up again.

The temporary fuel relief will end at 11:59pm on September 28, bumping up prices by 22 cents over the course of the first week.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury told The Age and The SMH said that although petrol prices will rise by about 25¢ a litre, motorists should not expect to be paying $2.20 a litre for unleaded as occurred earlier this year.

“We shouldn’t see anything like that, it would take something catastrophic which would force those prices to skyrocket like they would in June,” he said.

Meantime, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government cannot afford to continue the fuel excise cut.

“I think most people understand the pressures on the Budget and why this can’t continue, and they recognise that in most places prices are now a fair bit below their peak, which is welcome,” he said.

The treasurer has also arranged for the national consumer watchdog to monitor fuel prices.

