Prepare Yourselves, A Bottomless Boozy Roller Skate Event Is Coming To Adelaide!

Honestly, we can't think of a more delicious yet, dangerous combo.

Roller skates, bottomless mimosas and pizza!

Need we say more?

Roller Disco Brunch is a new brunch club rolling into Adelaide on Saturday 19th September!

There will be four sessions, each lasting 1.5hrs full of pure 80s antics.

And yes, you can best believe there will be prizes for best dressed.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to throw it back to the ’80s where bright leotards, sparkles and neon were ‘hot’ along with teased hair and tights.

Brunch & Skate tickets are available for $65pp and are extremely limited! Grab your mitts on your tickets here.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.