Prepare Your Arteries, Perth's About To Have Its First Mammoth Fried Chicken Fest

Vegans beware, this is every meat-eaters dream!

For one day, and one day only, Perth is about to hold its very first festival dedicated entirely to chicken.

On the 21st of March, The Camfield will host the West Coast Chicken Festival which will see everything from deep-fried chicken burgers to Asian style satay chicken skewers to even fried chicken in waffle cones.

Honestly, the types of chicken on offer will be endless.

The event will see some of the best chicken vendors come together under one roof, including Stables Rotisserie, Wingman and Mr Wee Zee Satay to just name a few.

Plus, of course, there will be live entertainment throughout the festival.

But, no doubt the day’s highlight will be the eating competitions. There will even be a celebrity challenge which will see some top AFL stars take each other on in some spicy chicken smashing.

The day is expected to be so big that it will be split into two events. There will be a family-friendly festival from 11am until 4pm, with free entry for under 12s, and an adults-only festival from 5pm until midnight.

Alright, say no more. Grab yourself tickets here!

MAFS Steve Admits He Slept With Mishel On Their Wedding Night

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.