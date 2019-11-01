Prepare For Christmas Day With Aldi’s Festive Special Buys

Christmas is looming ever nearer and some of us have already got our shopping lists pre-planned to beat the busy xmas rush that will soon ensue!

To help us get in early, Aldi has started to release their Christmas deals and Special Buys so that we can all have a scrumptious and stylish December 25th!

From decorations to meats and seafood, liquor, gifting, and dessert options, here’s just some of what you’ll be able to snatch up from the bargain store.

Decorations & Styling - On Sale Wednesday November 6

LED Solar Reindeer Light $26.99

LED Solar Novelty Path Lights 8pk to 20pk $17.99

LED Candy Cane Lights 4pk $14.99

LED Star Lights 4pk $14.99

LED Solar Cherry Tree 180cm $49.99

200 LED Solar Net or Curtain Lights $19.99

LED Branch Lights 5pk $7.99

Hudson LED Fibre Optic Tree 120cm $29.99

Winchester Luxury Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree 7ft (213cm) $99.99

Newport Majestic Pine 6ft (182cm) $39.99

Belfont Wreath or Garland $24.99

Deluxe Tinsel 5m or Beaded Garland 8m $2.99

Jumbo Wrap 20m $3.99

Assorted Christmas Cards 50pk $2.99

*More styles available*

Christmas Gift Bags $2.49 each

*More styles available*

AND MORE… see the full range here!

Meats, Deli & Seafood - NOW AVAILABLE

Stuffed turkey breast roll 1kg $17.99

Turkey Kiev balls 400g $5.99

Whole duck 2.2kg $14.99

Whole turkey 3.8kg $25.99

Turkey thigh roast 2kg $18.99

Turkducken roast 1.5kg $29.99

Turkey breast roast 1kg $14.99

Scallops with herbs de Provence butter 8pk $9.99

Whole flavoured salmon 700g $19.99

Salmon Wellington 700g $12.99

Butterfield herb and garlic prawns 400g $12.99

Extra large tiger prawns 1.5kg $39.99

Scampi 800g $24.99

Lobster tails with garlic butter glaze 2pk $27.99

Whole cooked lobster 400g $19.99

Desserts & Sweets - NOW AVAILABLE

Italian Panettone 750g $6.49

Candy Canes 225g 30pk $1.99

Traditional Fruit Mince Pies 6pk/360g $2.99

DIY Gingerbread House Kit 500g $7.99

Plum Pudding 700g $3.79

Iced Christmas Cake Slices 5pk/250g $4.69

Specially Selected Gourmet Nougat 150g $4.99

Christmas Jellies 1kg $4.99

Chocolate Reindeer 100g $2.49

Cadbury Advent Calendar 90g $3.99

Assorted Advent Calendar 90g $3.99

Trolli Advent Calendar 75g $3.99

Golden Champagne Pudding 900g $10.99

Luxury Marzipan Cherry Stollen 600g $9.99

Chocolate Drizzle Stars 250g $3.99

Chocolate Florentines 170g $3.99

Luxury Fudge 150g $4.99

Slice and Share Luxury Fudge 240g $6.99

Chocolate Sponge Bombe 500g $7.99

Turkish Delight 300g $3.99

Luxury Christmas Cake 800g $10.99

AND MORE… see all the desserts and sweets here!

You can see what Snacks & Nibbles they have available HERE and the Liquor deals they also have on offer (in selected states) HERE.

Get your shopping list ready, folks!

