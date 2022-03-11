Premier Peter Gutwein Reveals He Is A Survivor Of Sexual Assault

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Premier Peter Gutwein has revealed that he is a survivor of child sexual assault.

In a very personal disclosure, the premier shared that he was sexually assaulted by a teacher when he was a 16-year-old boy.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The revelation follows an apology he made in Question Time on Thursday after Labor leader Rebecca White read out quotes from a victim-survivor, during which government members groaned loudly.

“To have a victim-survivor that felt that this government wasn’t being supportive was something that deeply troubled me,” Mr Gutwein said at a media conference in Hobart on Friday afternoon.

“I’m going to do this once and I’m not going to speak about it again"

“I have great empathy for people that are victim-survivors," Mr Gutwein said.

"I've walked in their shoes"

"When I was a young man, in fact, when I was 16, I was a victim of child sexual assault," the premier said.

"It was my former teacher."

He then again spoke of his empathy for the victim-survivor referred to on Thursday in state parliament and other abuse victims, as he opened up about his own experience.

"I know what the loss of trust feels like," Mr Gutwein said.

"I know what the shame feels like."

In 2003, Mr Gutwein crossed the floor to support the Greens on a Commission of Inquiry into child abuse.

Back then, he was stripped of his shadow treasury, education, and employment portfolios by then opposition leader Rene Hidding.

Crisis support services can be reached 24 hours a day: Lifeline 13 11 14; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467; Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800; MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78; Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636; 1800-RESPECT on 1800 737 732

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr