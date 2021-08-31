Premier Peter Gutwein Discharged From Hospital Following Illness

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein will take multiple days off to rest and recover after falling ill and and being rushed to hospital on Monday.

Gutwein was taken to a hospital in Launceston undergoing a series of tests to uncover the mystery illness.

Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff will step up in the Premiers absence, Gutwein was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and will recover in due time.

Doctors are yet to locate any serious medical issues of concern.

Rockliff spoke on the situation and medical feedback, wishing Gutwein a speedy recovery.

"A series of tests have excluded any serious acute conditions and he was discharged from hospital yesterday afternoon." Rockliff said.

"I'm sure we all wish him well for a very speedy recovery," he said.

Mr Rockliff will remain in the seat of acting Premier for the next few days.

