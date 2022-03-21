Premier Malinauskas Set To Shakeup State's Health Framework

New Premier Peter Malinauskas will waste no time to make changes after he was sworn into head office on Monday.

Labor is set to hold their lead as the final votes are counted, securing a possible 27 seats in the state's 47-seat House of Assembly.

The Labor leader says he wants to cooperate with the Federal Government's framework, establishing new ground rules for the post-pandemic era.

"I will work collaboratively with any government of any persuasion that is willing to do the right thing by South Australia, plain and simple. If there are examples of where the federal Coalition want to do something good by our state, I will acknowledge it," he said on Sunday.

"But I'm not going to be ScoMo's [Scott Morrison's] quokka either.

"If they [federal government] do something I don't agree with, I will stand and fight for South Australia's interest."

The primary issue on Malinauskas' agenda, reworking the COVID framework and fixing the glaring ambulance ramping crisis.

"It is my ambition to amend the Emergency Management Act. It is not fit for purpose for a pandemic that lasts two years."

"Our policy agenda is broad," he said, with the ambulance days at front of mind.



"We have a plan for hydrogen, we have a plan for educational reform that is long, going from preschool to tertiary education, we have a plan for our health system, we have got a big housing policy."

Outgoing Premier Steven Marshall was gracious in defeat, thanking the people of South Australia for the past four years.

"It's great to live in a country where we have free and open elections," Marshall said.

"Today the people of South Australia have spoken. They've elected a new government."

