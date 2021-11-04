Premier Confident Of No Teacher Shortage As Vaccine Mandate Looms

More than 4,000 teachers are racing against the clock as Monday's COVID vaccine mandate looms for NSW schools.

A large amount of teachers are yet to reveal their vaxx status, with any teacher who is yet to receive both jabs facing suspension.

Premier Dominic Perrottet is confident there won't be a shortage of staff in schools next week.

"The alternative being proposed is to not have those regulations in place. That would lead to more school closures and kids out of the classroom."

The process from Monday 8th November; any teacher who is unvaxxed will be given an opportunity to book an appointment. If deciding against the jab, NSW education will terminate their contract.

Casual teachers across the state are already being called upon, as dozens of school closures occur due to COVID.

The Education Department has reportedly sent a call to any retired teachers seeing if they would come back and help - but insisting there's no shortage.

Schools across the Albury-Wodonga region have endured closures in recent weeks, with COVID spreading to teachers and students for at least 16 locations.

