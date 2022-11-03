Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk To Unveil 10 Year Queensland Tourism Plan

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is on the Gold Coast today to unveil a new 10-year tourism plan for Queensland.

The plan will set up a trajectory for the next 10 years up until the beginning of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Premier Palaszczuk is also set to outline a $12 million program which will make 2023 the year of accessible tourism.

The funding will be announced at the DestinationQ forum which is being hosted at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

The money is expected to fund making travelling more accessible for people with disabilities.

The new plans are set to be unveiled over the next few hours.

