Powerball’s $80 Million Jackpot Has Just One Single Winner!

The search is currently on for the winner of last night’s $80 million Powerball jackpot!

Officials from The Lott have confirmed the draw was won but just ONE Division 1 winning entry.

The mystery winner will now share the title of Australia’s third biggest lottery winner… but who are they?

The huge prize money has been won with an unregistered entry which means officials from the Lott have no way of contacting the winner.

What we DO know is that the overnight multi-millionaire is from Victoria!

“We are encouraging all Victorian players to check their entries online, via the Lott, or if you choose to visit a store, please practice social distancing," officials have urged.

“If you do realise you’re holding that multi-million-dollar ticket from tonight’s draw, please call us on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1260 on Thursday 9 July 2020 were 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21 and 26. The Powerball number was 12.

If you’re from Victoria, check your tickets!

