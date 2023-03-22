Post Offices To Install Change Rooms For Online Shoppers

Post offices around the country are set to incorporate changing rooms to allow customers to try on online orders before taking them home.

“Mini-malls” will also be introduced to post offices which will include local businesses in a bid to keep post offices in business as less Australians opt to send letters.

The move comes as Australia post releases new data showing an uptake in online shopping.

According to the data, 9.4 million Australian households used online shopping last year making up a total of 82 percent of the country’s households.

Australians are estimated to have spent $63.8 billion online in 2022.

It has been predicted that by the year 2033, one in three retail dollars are likely to be spent on online purchases.

Australia Post Parcel, Post and eCommerce services Executive General Manager Gary Starr said Australia is seeing a clear increase in online shopping with no signs of slowing down.

“Aussies’ love affair with online shopping has not waned, even with restrictions removed. One million more households are now shopping online compared to 2019, and 5.6 million households made an online purchase every month during the past year,” he said.

“Australians are shopping online more often, with 37 per cent shopping fortnightly compared to 20 per cent pre-COVID. The growth trend in online was steady prior to COVID-19 but spiked during restrictions, now it’s showing a return to normal trend growth. By 2033, we expect around one in three dollars will be spent online.”

The first Australian concept stores are set to be introduced in NSW before being rolled out in other regional areas across the country.

