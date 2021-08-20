Positive Case In Shepparton Forces School Closure

Regional community on high alert

Article heading image for Positive Case In Shepparton Forces School Closure

A Shepparton resident is isolating at home after contracting the virus, while parents have been asked to collect their students from St Mel's primary school in the regional community.

The positive case was confirmed by health authorities as having a direct link to the school community, with the school now closed for deep cleaning.

In a letter penned by a school official at St Mel's, all students and teachers have been identified as close contacts and must return home to isolate.

"We will continue to keep you updated as soon as information comes through via email and School Stream."

20 August 2021

