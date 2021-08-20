Positive Case In Shepparton Forces School Closure

A Shepparton resident is isolating at home after contracting the virus, while parents have been asked to collect their students from St Mel's primary school in the regional community.

The positive case was confirmed by health authorities as having a direct link to the school community, with the school now closed for deep cleaning.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp took to social media to confirm that latest findings. “This person is currently at home and isolating,” Sharp said. "Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly by the tracing team," he told locals. "Exposure sites will be published during the day as more information becomes available." Mr Sharp urged anyone in the community to monitor symptoms and get tested immediately if feeling unwell. "Do not go about your normal day to day activities such as work or going out in the community," he said. "Please do the right thing and do not place your family members, friends, colleagues and the broader community at risk." Post

In a letter penned by a school official at St Mel's, all students and teachers have been identified as close contacts and must return home to isolate.

"Please be advised we are doing everything we can in accordance with DH and government advice," the letter said.