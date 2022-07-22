Port Hedland House Remains A Crime Scene Three Days After Tragic Discovery

The Port Hedland house where two children and a baby were found dead on Tuesday remains a crime scene three days after the discovery.

Their mother has also landed in Perth for “further specialist treatment.”

The three siblings, a 10-year-old boy, seven-year-old girl and five-month-old brother were removed from the house before detectives – which remained at the Anderson Street property today – had been removed.

The identity of the children will not be revealed for cultural reasons.

Homicide and arson squad officers are investigating the fire which killed the three children.

A GoFundMe page, created by respected Indigenous teacher Adeline Monaghan, has been set up to help cover the children’s funeral costs.

“In this incredibly painful and tough time, we ask for assistance in helping raise some much-needed funeral funds”

“The family is struggling to come to terms with this unfortunate tragedy, and we now wish to give these beautiful children the send-off that they deserve.”

Yesterday, relatives of the children were escorted onto the scene where they were able to grieve before the bodies which were then taken away from the property.

It is understood the process was to allow for cultural protocols.

The bodies were taken to a hospital where its expected autopsies would be conducted which provide the cause of death and whether it was before or after the fire.

The children’s mother, who has been in police custody since shortly after the fire was reported, was flown to Perth on Thursday for “further specialist treatment.”

Pilbara superintendent Kim Massam urged the community to seek help if they were struggling.

“This is a tragic, unprecedented time and we’re very concerned for members of the community."

If you, or anyone you know needs help with domestic and/or family violence, there are many resources available:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

