Popular Henley Beach Doughnut Shop Burns Down From A Suspicious Blaze

A suspicious blaze has gutted a popular doughnut shop in Adelaide’s western suburbs.

Fire crews were called to put out the fire at Lukoumades on Seaview Rd, Henley Beach, just after 2am on Thursday.

About 42 firefighters battled the blaze, which also impacted neighbouring gelato store Bottega.

The structure was saved but the interior was completely destroyed by the flames.

Bottega suffered minor damage.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze but believe it may have been deliberately lit.

