Pop Up Art Arrives At Leeton Shire!

Pop Up Art is coming to the Leeton Shire, and we have no idea when and where it will be.

In an initiative called 'Sculpture Bombing', public artwork will pop up randomly around a location, with no indication of when, where and for how long.

Local Artist Tobias Bennett from Tobias Sculptural Metal is currently involved, with his Pop Up installation in Chelmsford Place.

Council's Events and and Cultural Services Coordinator Sues Vos said the initiative promotes local art, showcasing their work and supporting them professionally.

“Pop-Up Art is the perfect way to both promote local artists and market our Shire," Ms Vos said.

