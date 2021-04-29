Pop Culture Trivia Night For Dunga Derby!

A great night for a great cause!

Article heading image for Pop Culture Trivia Night For Dunga Derby!

Hervey Bay Trivia Nights presents - POP Culture Charity Trivia Night.

5th of June 2021

$120 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.

Doors open from 5:30pm trivia starts 6:30pm

$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night

With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.

Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Tables are themed with a Pop Culture Theme.

As you book a table you choose your theme from the list below.

• The Cast of Grease

• Mortal Kombat Characters

• The Simpsons

• 1990's WWF Wrestlers

• X-men

• Fantastic 4 + villains

• Sesame street

• Batman + Villains

• Guardians of the Galaxy

• Toy Story

• BeatleJuice (cast)

• the 80's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)

• Trolls

• Superman + villains

• Spiderman + Villains

• Wizard of Oz

• The addams Family

• Walking Dead Characters

• Family Guy

• Alice In Wonderland

• Fortnite

• The 70's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)

• Flintstones

• The Wiggles

• Scooby doo

• Game of Thrones

• Friends

• Care Bears

• the 90's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)

• Star Wars

• RugRats

• The Beatles

• Harry Potter

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

• Avengers

• Stranger Things Characters

• Super Mario Brothers

• ACDC - Rock Band

• Guns and Roses - Rock Band

• Kiss

• the 60's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)

• Ghostbusters

Book early to get the best options 1 Theme per Table

See the Hervey bay rsl front desk to book a table.

Come dressed as your tables theme!

$150 prize for best themed table

$50 best Fancy dressed person

10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.

Raffles on the night.

All money raised will go to Car 888 Of the Dunga Derby.

29 April 2021

Music
trivia
Charity Fundraiser
Listen Live!
Music
trivia
Charity Fundraiser
Music
trivia
Charity Fundraiser
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs