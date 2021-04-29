Pop Culture Trivia Night For Dunga Derby!

Hervey Bay Trivia Nights presents - POP Culture Charity Trivia Night.



5th of June 2021



$120 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.



Doors open from 5:30pm trivia starts 6:30pm



$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night



With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.



Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.



Tables are themed with a Pop Culture Theme.



As you book a table you choose your theme from the list below.



• The Cast of Grease



• Mortal Kombat Characters



• The Simpsons



• 1990's WWF Wrestlers



• X-men



• Fantastic 4 + villains



• Sesame street



• Batman + Villains



• Guardians of the Galaxy



• Toy Story



• BeatleJuice (cast)



• the 80's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)



• Trolls



• Superman + villains



• Spiderman + Villains



• Wizard of Oz



• The addams Family



• Walking Dead Characters



• Family Guy



• Alice In Wonderland



• Fortnite



• The 70's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)



• Flintstones



• The Wiggles



• Scooby doo



• Game of Thrones



• Friends



• Care Bears



• the 90's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)



• Star Wars



• RugRats



• The Beatles



• Harry Potter



• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



• Avengers



• Stranger Things Characters



• Super Mario Brothers



• ACDC - Rock Band



• Guns and Roses - Rock Band



• Kiss



• the 60's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)



• Ghostbusters



Book early to get the best options 1 Theme per Table



See the Hervey bay rsl front desk to book a table.



Come dressed as your tables theme!



$150 prize for best themed table



$50 best Fancy dressed person



10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.



Raffles on the night.



All money raised will go to Car 888 Of the Dunga Derby.