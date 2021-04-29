Pop Culture Trivia Night For Dunga Derby!
A great night for a great cause!
Hervey Bay Trivia Nights presents - POP Culture Charity Trivia Night.
5th of June 2021
$120 per table – tables can be up to 6 people.
Doors open from 5:30pm trivia starts 6:30pm
$1500 guaranteed in cash and prizes on the night
With a massive $600 guaranteed first prize to the winning trivia team.
Also Prizes for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.
Tables are themed with a Pop Culture Theme.
As you book a table you choose your theme from the list below.
• The Cast of Grease
• Mortal Kombat Characters
• The Simpsons
• 1990's WWF Wrestlers
• X-men
• Fantastic 4 + villains
• Sesame street
• Batman + Villains
• Guardians of the Galaxy
• Toy Story
• BeatleJuice (cast)
• the 80's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)
• Trolls
• Superman + villains
• Spiderman + Villains
• Wizard of Oz
• The addams Family
• Walking Dead Characters
• Family Guy
• Alice In Wonderland
• Fortnite
• The 70's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)
• Flintstones
• The Wiggles
• Scooby doo
• Game of Thrones
• Friends
• Care Bears
• the 90's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)
• Star Wars
• RugRats
• The Beatles
• Harry Potter
• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
• Avengers
• Stranger Things Characters
• Super Mario Brothers
• ACDC - Rock Band
• Guns and Roses - Rock Band
• Kiss
• the 60's ( Famous Sports,music,Movie stars.)
• Ghostbusters
Book early to get the best options 1 Theme per Table
See the Hervey bay rsl front desk to book a table.
Come dressed as your tables theme!
$150 prize for best themed table
$50 best Fancy dressed person
10 x $20 RSL card lucky door prizes on the night.
Raffles on the night.
All money raised will go to Car 888 Of the Dunga Derby.