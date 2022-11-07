Pollen’s In The Air: Victoria Strings Together Seven Days Of High-Extreme Levels

Stay inside, take your medication and have some tissues ready if you suffer from hay fever with the next seven days forecasted to have high to extreme levels of pollen in the air.

Hay fever sufferers have experienced a late start to the pollen season which the Melbourne Pollen Count and Forecast attributed to the state’s rainfall.

While parts of Northern Victoria have already experienced high level days, dry northerly winds could bring grass pollen to Southern Victoria which will contribute to the first high pollen level days in the area.

“It’s been a slow start to the pollen grass season. Normally it would kick off sometime in the middle of October, but we had our first high day only a week or so back,” Professor Ed Newbigin from the University of Melbourne said.

“We’ve had our first in Southern Victoria, but it’s been late mostly because of the rain we’ve been having which has been washing the grass pollen out of the air.

“The next week is looking like it will be high and extreme days for most of the state for the next seven days so that’s a warning for people with hay fever and asthma which is triggered by grass pollen to prepare for.”

