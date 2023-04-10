Police Urge For Caution As Easter Road Toll Reaches Fourteen

Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads as they return from holidays, with 14 lives so far lost on Australian roads this Easter long weekend.

The significant spike in road tolls commenced on Good Friday, with seven deaths recorded across the country, including four adults who were killed in a crash in the Southern Tablelands in NSW and a woman in Tasmania who was a passenger in an MG sedan.

NSW police called Good Friday a “horrific” 24 hours on the state’s roads, with police confirming the deaths of a 52 and 54-year-old women and two men understood to be in their 20s.

The two-car crash occurred at Jeir, near the ACT border, which also left another two people fighting for their lives.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in relation to the Tasmania collision with causing death by dangerous driving when her car collided with the MG.

In Victoria, the man driving the car that fatally rolled in Wangaratta on Sunday is currently under police guard at a local hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police said one of the man’s three male passengers died after the car rolled into a paddock.

In South Australia, a 16-year-old boy died after the station wagon he was driving collided with a tree at Lake Plains also on Sunday.

Police warnings also extended to those around water, with two men drowning in separate incidents on Sunday at New South Wales beaches.

At about 10am, an elderly man died after being found unresponsive in waters at Fingal Beach, while a man believed to be in his 60s died after being pulled from the water in the Lake Illawarra region.

