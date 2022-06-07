Police Seek Witnesses To Brutal Sexual Assault At Cable Beach

Broome detectives and the Sexual Assault Squad are seeking information in relation to the sexual assault of a woman at a ‘bush doof’ at Cable Beach on Sunday May 29.

A number of people have already come forward with information, with police scouring through mobile footage of the event.

Police are now asking anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that was captured near or at the event to come forward or to upload their video directly to the WAPF website.

The assault is believed to have occurred early on Sunday, May 29 during a party held at the Sand Dunes at Cable Beach.

A man is then alleged to have approached the woman before hitting her on the head a number of times until she fell to the ground.

He is then believed to have sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man has been described as around 177cm tall, dark skinned with a slim build.

The woman was later transported to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries to the head.

Police are asking anyone who attended the event and who has not already come forward to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

