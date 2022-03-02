Police Seek Public Support After Teen Seriously Injured In Crash

Police are seeking the public's support to identify the driver of a car involved in a crash in Albury overnight.

Emergency services were called to Prune Street, Lavington, about 1:40am on Wednesday where they discovered a Ford Falcon sedan had left the road and hit a tree, a letterbox and fence.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Border Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Police have been told the occupants of the sedan removed the numberplates after the crash, before fleeing on foot.

A teenage boy later presented to Albury Base Hospital, suffering significant facial and head injuries.

A crime scene has been established as police commence inquiries to locate the driver and two passengers of the vehicle, as well as the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr