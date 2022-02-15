Police Seek Out Driver Of Blue Sedan Following Fatal Crash In North Queensland

One teenager has died and several others have been injured following a single vehicle crash in North Queensland overnight.

Six teens were driving a white Toyota Yaris along Manoora in Cairns on Monday morning when the driver lost control and swerved off the road.

Police say the car was allegedly stolen.

Police spotted the vehicle around 20 minutes before it moved onto the wrong side of the road on Pease Street, crashing into a tree.

Emergency services were quick to arrive on the scene where they began CPR on a 14-year-old passenger.

Paramedics were unable to save the teenager who died at the scene.

Four passengers aged between 12 and 15-years-old including three girls and one boy were transported to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The 14-year-old driver was taken to Cairns hospital in critical condition.

Police will allege that the vehicle was stolen from a property in Manunda at around 9PM on Sunday evening.

Police are urging any witnesses including anyone who may have access to dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

Authorities are also looking for the driver of a blue sedan who was over taken by the vehicle at around 1AM on the morning of the crash.

