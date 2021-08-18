Police Searching Property In Nords Wharf In Relation To Amanda Robinson And Robyn Hickie Cold Cases

Police are searching a property in Nords Wharf in the Lake Macquarie area, scouring a former Scout Camp looking for possible remains, in a bid to solve the cold case disappearances of Amanda Robinson and Robyn Hickie forty years ago.

Robyn Hickie, 18, left her home around 7:15 pm on Saturday, April 17, 1979, last seen at a bus stop on the Pacific Highway at Belmont North.

Two weeks later, 14-year-old Amanda Robinson disappeared from the Lake Macquarie area, last seen on Saturday, April 21, walking on Lake Road at Swansea after she attended a high-school dance at Gateshead.





After extensive investigations over the years, the girls have never been found, baffling police and the Lake Macquarie community. A coronial inquest found the girls were deceased, likely to be a result of foul play and police are treating them as a single investigation.

Last Monday, police announced 2 rewards of $1 million dollars is on offer to anyone who comes forward with crucial information that will solve these cold-case murders.

"It's important that the people of Lake Macquarie, and indeed right across NSW, look into their hearts to see if they have any information that might lead to the conclusion of this matter. This increase in the reward to $1 million for each of the investigations will hopefully spark the conscience of somebody who knows anything about the disappearance of these two teenage girls.” - Police Minister David Elliot

Lake Macquarie Crime Manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson is hopeful the rewards will encourage anyone holding onto information to finally start talking.

"I would say [to people] think about the reward and the families involved," he said.

No arrests have been made over the disappearances.