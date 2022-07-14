Police Search For Two Men Allegedly Linked To Stabbing Of Teenager

Police have launched a man hunt for two men after a 16-year-old teenager was stabbed in Perth’s northern suburbs on Tuesday.

According to police, a 16-year-old teenager was walking down Darroch Loop at around 2:50PM when two men allegedly approached from behind on mopeds and stabbed him.

Police said the teenager suffered minor stab wounds to his upper body.

“The boy received two wounds (to) his upper arm and armpit,” they said.

The teenager is then believed to have fled the scene on foot, running to a nearby home to ask for assistance.

The boy was then transported to Joondalup Health Campus for further treatment.

Police are urging anyone with information about the alleged to stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

