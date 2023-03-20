Police Search For Three Men Following Alleged Stabbing On Gold Coast

Queensland Police are on the lookout for three men following an alleged stabbing on the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Willow Street at Varsity Lakes at 2:30PM on Sunday with four been alleged to have been involved in a fight.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police declared Wattle Street a crime scene as officers continued their investigations into the incident.

Three men wearing dark clothing were spotted fleeing the area with police urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage in relation to the alleged stabbing are being asked to contact police.

