Police Reveal Image Of Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

South Australia police are on the hunt for a second offender in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old man in the southern suburbs on Tuesday night.

Major Crash investigators have released an image of 22-year-old Michael Henley, in a bid to speak with him about his involvement as the alleged driver of a Ford sedan that collided with a Toyota Hilux at Morphett Vale just before 10pm on July 20.

The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while his passenger, a 20-year-old Sellicks Beach man died at the scene.

Authorities allege Mr Henley did not stop at the scene of the crash and are appealing to the Morphett Vale local to hand himself over to police.

The wanted man's passenger, a 19-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday after police launched an investigation, he has been charged with a number of offences including manslaughter, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw the crash on Flaxmill Rd, has dashcam footage, or knows of any details is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

