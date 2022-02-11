Police Officially Charge Man Accused Of Vicious Christmas Day Fires

Police have officially charged the man who was accused of instigating the fire that completely destroyed businesses on Christmas Day.

The blaze caused approximately $3 million in damages to businesses.

Police will allege that the 44-year-old man started two small fires in pot plants outside of a restaurant on James Street in Guildford between 10:30PM and 11:30PM on Christmas night.

The blaze is then believed to have gotten too large to contain and the man is alleged to have fled the scene.

As a result of the pot plant fires, embers then flew into nearby businesses creating more damage.

It took over 80 firefighters and several hours to contain the massive blaze, completely destroying an antique store along with other nearby businesses.

Residents living nearby were issued with an official smoke alert as the blaze continued to rip through businesses.

Following the vicious fire, Arson Squad detectives announced they were searching for two suspects captured on CCTV, including one woman who was seen riding a scooter when the incident occurred.

Detectives were also searching for a man who was seen wearing a black singlet, black shorts, black cap and was riding an electric bike.

The 44-year-old Spalding man will face Geraldton Magistrates Court on February 21.

