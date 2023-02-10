Police Officers Recovered After Police Car Rammed In Kununurra

Two police officers involved in a Kununurra incident which saw their vehicle rammed, have recovered.

A spokesperson for WA Police disclosed the officers were on a purist before the stolen white ute hit the police vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Two people, aged 19 and 20-year-old, have been arrested.

Listen now:

WA Police Union acting president Paul Gale asked for greater legal protection for police, allowing them to take decisive action when investigating stolen cars.

“Our concern is we don’t have the legal protection to actually conduct the type of manoeuvring we’re doing, with the potential that someone, whether it be the offender, the police, or innocent bystander gets hurt,” Mr. Gale said.

WA’s crime statistics revealed a decreased rate of stolen cars since 2021.

Despite a decreasing rate of stolen cars since record levels in 2021, the issue of young people stealing vehicles, roaming the streets, and reckless driving has become a long-term issue in the town.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.