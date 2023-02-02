Police Make Massive Drug Bust After Following Man With Drone

Two people have been charged

Article heading image for Police Make Massive Drug Bust After Following Man With Drone

Getty

Police have charged a Perth man after allegedly finding more than one kilogram of meth after tracking the man with a drone.

The man was arrested after a police investigation led investigators to a man driving an e-scooter in Perth’s north on January 25.

Police sent a drone into the air to follow the man before he allegedly arrived at a home in Darch.

The man was captured by the drone allegedly leaving the Darch home before being picked up by a man in a white ute.

The ute was intercepted by police a short time later.

Police are then believed to have seized 1.2kg of methylamphetamine before charging a 32-year-old man with multiple charges.

The 32-year-old was charged with one count each of conspired, incited, accessory after the fact or attempted to possess a trafficable quantity of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply.

Police also arrested and charged a second man in relation to the same incident.  

Georgie Marr

2 February 2023

Article by:

Georgie Marr

