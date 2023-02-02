Police Make Massive Drug Bust After Following Man With Drone

Police have charged a Perth man after allegedly finding more than one kilogram of meth after tracking the man with a drone.

The man was arrested after a police investigation led investigators to a man driving an e-scooter in Perth’s north on January 25.

Police sent a drone into the air to follow the man before he allegedly arrived at a home in Darch.

The man was captured by the drone allegedly leaving the Darch home before being picked up by a man in a white ute.

The ute was intercepted by police a short time later.

Police are then believed to have seized 1.2kg of methylamphetamine before charging a 32-year-old man with multiple charges.

The 32-year-old was charged with one count each of conspired, incited, accessory after the fact or attempted to possess a trafficable quantity of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply.

Police also arrested and charged a second man in relation to the same incident.

