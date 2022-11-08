Police Make Arrest Following Suspicious Death Outside Of Perth Home

A man has been arrested following the death of a 52-year-old man outside of a Perth home on Monday afternoon.

A 52-year-old man was given CPR by civilians and emergency services after collapsing in front of a property on Hilton Street at around 4PM on Monday.

The man is believed to have collapsed following an alleged dispute with another man.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon in relation to the man’s death.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police are also looking for the driver of a white Toyota Hilux which was seen in the area on Monday.

According to police, all three people are believed to be known to each other.

Major Crimes Division Detective Inspector Quentin Flatman said police do not believe man’s death was random.

"We believe it resulted from a dispute at a house within the area, but this matter is still subject to investigation,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing; however, police are treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.