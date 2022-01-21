Police Locate Missing Man's Body Off Wave Break Island

Police have located the body of a man who went missing in the ocean near wave break island while trying to fetch his boat this morning.

According to a police statement, two men had been “yabbying on the western side of the island when their vessel came adrift and floated away”.

A 52-year-old man then attempted to swim out and chase the boat but did not make it back to shore.

“Police were notified around 6.30am and launched a full-scale air, land and sea search.

“The man’s body was located by police divers around 9.20am (at Main Beach).”

Members of the community and the 52-year-old man’s family were seen watching on from the beach.

Queensland Police, Surf Life Saving Queensland and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were out searching for the man.

The search was launched in Biggera Waters following a Bureau of Meteorology marine wind warning.

Police divers joined the search just after 9AM, with the Queensland Ambulance Service arriving around the same time.

According to a police spokesperson the man left his friend to swim out to rescue the boat from strong winds but never returned.

“There was two people out there on the island at Wave Break. One swam out to get the boat and hasn’t been seen since.”

