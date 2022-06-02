Police Launch Investigation Into Fatal Goldfields Collision

Three people have lost their lives following a horror crash involving a road train in the northern Goldfields.

Three people were driving up Agnew-Leinster Road in a Toyota Landcuiser at around 11:50AM on Wednesday morning when their vehicle struck a moving road train which was towing three trailers at the time.

Despite paramedics attempting to treat the trio, the 66-year-old driver of the Landcruiser and his two passengers passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The driver of the road train was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.