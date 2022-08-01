Police Launch Investigation Into Death Of Seven-Year-Old Boy

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old boy in Craigmore in February.

Investigators are looking into the death which they believe could be due to criminal neglect.

The seven-year-old passed away shortly after his father brought him into Lyell McEwin Hospital in February.

Police then removed five other children from the man’s Craigmore home aged between seven and 16-years-old.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray told ABC news that investigators have looked through a significant amount of evidence surrounding the child’s death including a post-mortem report.

"There is an enormous amount of records and we've only had a cursory look at those since we've got them, but it seems sufficient to launch a criminal investigation," Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

"Several serious health issues were identified but in themselves [were] not necessarily cause for immediate concern."

The boy’s death has been delegated to Taskforce Prime which is also investigating the death of six-year-old Charlie.

Police are urging anyone with information surrounding the child’s death to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.