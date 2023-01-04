Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body Is Discovered On Perth Lawn

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered on a front lawn in High Wycombe.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured a number of people dragging the man’s body onto the front lawn of a Perth home at around 3:15AM.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after discovering the body of a male in his 20’s.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fogel said the man is likely to have died following a vicious assault.

Investigators believe this man's injuries are the result of an assault and other people would have been involved in that assault - or a person - Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Fogel

"It's early in the investigation and we're trying to sift through a mountain of information."

Homicide investigators cordoned off several streets as they search for clues as to the man’s last movements.

Police are searching for the person who called the ambulance in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Obviously they know something because they called police and we'd like to speak to that person as a matter of urgency," Detective Fogel said.

"I don't believe this is a random attack and therefore members of the community should not be concerned and should carry on with their normal business."

Police believe the house where the body was dumped is not linked to the crime.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.