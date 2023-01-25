Police Issue Urgent Plea For Missing Gold Coast Woman

Police have issued an urgent plea to the public for help in locating missing 61-year-old woman Wendy Sleeman.

Ms Sleeman has been missing since Tuesday afternoon following an alleged altercation at her home in Elanora.

An urgent plea for information as to Ms Sleeman’s whereabouts has been issued to the public with police claiming her disappearance is a “high-risk” situation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said “clear signs of violence” were discovered at her Elanora home on Tuesday afternoon.

“The scene behind us would indicate there’s been some violence there,” he said on Wednesday morning,” he said.

Police are also looking for her son, 31-year-old Slade Murdoch with authorities warning not to approach him.

“They’re mother and son. There have been some ongoing issues since about 2016.”

Mr Murdoch was last seen driving a blue Honda Jazz with the licence plate 952AT4.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.