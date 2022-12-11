Police Investigation Underway Following Fireworks Display Accident

Police remain this morning guarding the scene of where a fireworks display went wrong, resulting in two children being rushed to hospital.

Families were gathered at a Christmas Carols event at Allambie Heights Oval in Sydney’s north on Sunday night before out-of-control fireworks shot through the crowds.

A crime scene has been established while SafeWork NSW has been notified of the incident.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital after being hit in the chest by a firework.

He sustained burns and a chest injury and was later transferred to Westmead’s Children Hospital.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old girl was also taken to Northern Beaches Hospital with a wrist injury after being caught up in the terrified, fleeing crowd.

Police said emergency services were called to the oval and were told a firework had shot into a crowd of people during an event.

Both children’s injuries were non-life threatening.

A number of other patrons were also treated at the scene.

