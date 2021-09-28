Police Investigate Suspicious Fire in Gracemere

Fire crews have extinguished a house fire in Gracemere which they have since classified as suspicious.

Just before 6:30PM on Monday evening, crews were called to a fire on William Close.

Crews arrived on the scene just after 6:30PM where they found a house enveloped by flames.

The fire was extinguished by six fire crews with the final team departing the scene at around 9PM.

Police are consulting with the Fire and emergency teams to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Police have since deemed the fire suspicious.

Anybody with CCTV footage or information pertaining to the incident are being encouraged to contact police.

