Police Investigate Sudden Death Of Toddler At Madora Bay Home

Western Australian police are currently investigating the sudden death of a toddler at a Madora Bay property on Wednesday morning.

Investigators today seized security footage from the home opposite where the young boy was found dead.

Police were called out to a property on Balclutha Crescent at around 5AM on Wednesday morning where are the toddler lived with his mother and grandmother.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found 14-month-old Jace dead.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports from neighbours of doors being slammed and shouting coming from inside the home.

A neighbour said they heard loud noises coming from the home at around 4AM Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for WA Police said the toddler’s cause of death has is still unknown.

“Homicide Squad detectives are currently at a home in Madora Bay, investigating the death of a child,” the spokesperson said.

'The circumstances surrounding the death are not known at this time, and inquiries are now ongoing.'

Police cordoned off areas of the street on Wednesday as forensic officers collected evidence.

Police returned to the home today to continue their investigation.

