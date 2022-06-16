Police Investigate Stabbing In Northern Suburbs Overnight

Police have launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the northern suburbs of Adelaide on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Fradd East Road in Munno Para West at around 7PM last night.

Upon arriving, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds to his arm.

Paramedics assisted the teen at the scene before transporting him to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the incident is likely to have occurred in the Smithfield carpark in a planned attack on the teenager.

The teenager is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

An arrest over the attack is still yet to be made.

