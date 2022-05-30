Police Investigate Sexual Assault At Broome Beach Party

Western Australia Police are currently investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a beach in Broome on Sunday morning.

According to police, a woman was attending a party at the Sand Dunes on Cable Beach when she was allegedly approached by a man and hit in the head multiple times.

The woman is believed to have collapsed before the man began sexually assaulting her.

The man has been described as around 177cm tall, with dark skin and a slim build.

The woman said that following the alleged sexual assault, the man then fled the scene on foot.

The alleged assault believed to have occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The event hosted between 100 and 200 people with police asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

