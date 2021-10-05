Police Investigate Morphett Vale Stabbing Attack

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed by a woman in Morphett Vale on Monday.

Police were called out to an incident on Pimpala Road involving a man and a woman at around 6:45PM on Monday evening.

According to police, the man was allegedly stabbed in the arm by a woman before she jumped over a fence, fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained injuries to both her hands during her escape.

Police found the woman near the scene and transported her to Noarlunga hospital for treatment.

The man was taken to Flinders Medical Centre to be treated for his own injuries.

The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and police are hyet to make a formal arrest.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

