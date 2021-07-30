Police Investigate Grisly Fatal King Island Crash

One person is dead and another in a serious condition after a horror single vehicle crash on King Island.

Police Crash Investigators are looking into the circumstances which lead to the fatal accident on Thursday evening.

Authorities were alerted by members of the public to a crash at Camp Creek Reserve on King Island around 8:50pm.

Sadly, the 33-year-old man passenger died, while the 37-year-old female driver was flown to hospital with serious injuries.

The tragic event highlights the importance of Wednesday's Road Safety Day of Action on Tasmania's roads.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr