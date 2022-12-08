Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Fremantle Harbour

The body of a woman found floating in Fremantle Harbour on Sunday has been identified as 25-year-old Helen Jeremy Solomon Marsuk.

Ms Marsuk was found close to the Success Boat Harbour early on December 4 by a passer-by.

Police have confirmed that Ms Marsuk’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Forensic divers are believed to have retrieved several items from the Harbour which are being used as evidence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg McDonald said police are currently looking for witnesses.

"We have quite a wide canvas to look for witnesses or any CCTV opportunities that may exist,” he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ms Marsuk in the hours leading up to her death between November 30 and Sunday to come forward.

Ms Marsuk was last seen on Oats Street in Carlisle wearing a pink dress.

