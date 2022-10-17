Police Hunt Suspects In Armed Robbery On Gold Coast

Investigators have reached out to the public for help in identifying a number of individuals allegedly involved in an armed robbery on the Gold Coast.

According to police, a gold Toyota Camry sedan with the false number plates ‘BIG RIG’ attended a service station on Queen Street in Ipswich at around 1:25AM on October 15.

Four people are believed to have exited the vehicle before allegedly breaking into the service station and stealing cigarettes.

They then fled the scene.

Four people are then alleged to have broken into a business on Stapylton-Jacobs Well Road on the Gold Coast at around 3AM that same morning.

The group were alleged to have been armed with an axe, machete, baseball bat and gardening shears while breaking into several poker machines and assaulting a staff member.

The staff member was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle around the time of the break-ins to contact police.

