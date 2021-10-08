Police Have Charged A Broome Massage Worker With Indecent Assault

A man has faced court, charged with allegedly indecently assaulting a woman in her 40s are a massage business at Broome.

The man who works at the business in Carnarvon Street was charged following a police investigation.

It's alleged, on September 24, the man indecently assaulted the woman during a massage session.

On Monday, Broome police arrested the 31-year-old man from Bullsbrook, charging him with one count of unlawful and indecent assault.

He has been remanded in custody and facing court on Friday, October 8.

The investigation is ongoing as police believe there could be more victims. Anyone with any information is urged to come forward and call Broome Police Station directly on 9103 9000.

If you are or have been a victim of a sexual or indecent assault, or if you have information about someone being assaulted or abused, please contact police on 131 444.

