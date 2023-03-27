Police Given Power To Search For Weapons Under New Queensland Law

Queensland Police will soon have the power to search people for weapons under new legislation called Jack’s Law.

The law will enable police in major party precincts and on public transport to search people with a wand for weapons.

The new law has been named after Jack Beasley, who was stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise in 2019.

The 17-year-old was out with friends when they were confronted by a group of people.

Jack was stabbed during the altercation and eventually passed away from his injuries.

Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with murder, who received a 10-year sentence with a minimum of seven years served.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested and charged with manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The changes to legislation come after years of pushing for law reform by Jack’s parents, Belinda and Brett Beasley.

Mr and Mrs Beasley launched the Jack Beasley foundation to raise awareness for knife crime among youths and to allow police the power to search for dangerous weapons.

The law has since undergone a 12-month trial which saw police charge over 500 people after findings 197 dangerous weapons.

The weapons included replica guns, knives, machetes and knuckle dusters.

Following the success of the trial, the Jack’s Law is set to be rolled out across Queensland.

